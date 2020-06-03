STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagannath quits BJP

Mohanty has also nominated Debendra Mohanty as president of party’s Kalahandi district unit.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Differences in the BJP came to the fore with the resignation of State executive member Jagannath Pradhan over selection of president for Bhubaneswar district unit. Pradhan, one of the aspirants for the post, tendered his resignation to State BJP president Samir Mohanty shortly after announcement of Babu Singh as the next president of Bhubaneswar organisational district. “I quit the BJP as I find the democratic values of the party have been sacrificed at the altar of self ego.

It will be difficult to serve the party where recruits from other parties get a place of pride while old workers are ignored,” Pradhan said. The BJP takes pride in democratic values and all decisions are taken in consultation with party workers but here is a case where the name of district president was announced without even consulting the outgoing president, he said. Pradhan had unsuccessfully contested Bhubaneswar Madhya (Central) Assembly seat on BJP ticket in the 2019 election.

Supporters of former president of BJP’s Bhubaneswar district unit Amiya Dash had raised a banner revolt when the saffron party gave ticket to Singh for Bhubaneswar- Ekamra seat in the last Assembly election. Singh had deserted BJD after denial of party ticket and joined BJP just before the election. Lok Sabha member from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi was instrumental in providing party ticket to Singh who lost the election to former BMC Mayor Ananta Narayan Jena of BJD. Mohanty has also nominated Debendra Mohanty as president of party’s Kalahandi district unit.

