STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Loved one’s death drives family of 5 to suicide bid in Odisha

Shocked over Deepak’s death, they tried to end their lives  

Published: 03rd June 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Poison, Death, Suicide

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA:  Unable to cope with the loss of a loved one, five persons of a family allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming phenyl in Lahandabud within BTM police limits here on Monday night.
They were rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition and one of them was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla after her condition worsened.

Sources said one Deepak Biswal (22) sustained grievous injuries in a bike accident in 2018 and went into coma. His family members spent around Rs 30 lakh on his treatment. Deepak was later brought home when his condition improved a little. On Monday, Deepak’s became serious all of a sudden following which he was rushed to a private nursing home by his friends. However, he succumbed.

On hearing about Deepak’s death, his family members could not bear the loss. Late in the night, Deepak’s mother Puspabati, brother Srikant and sisters Lili, Pinki and Bandita consumed phenyl in a bid to commit suicide. Neighbours came to know about the incident and informed police who rushed to the spot and admitted Deepak’s family members to the hospital. Lili was later shifted to VIMSAR.

Following the death of Deepak’s father Golak Bihari Biswal, a retired employee of MCL and resident of Aska in Ganjam district, in 2016, the family was residing in a rented house in Lahandabud.Deepak’s sister Bandita, who is undergoing treatment, said her family was unable to bear the grief of her brother’s death. “After our father died in 2016, the entire family was in distress.

Deepak’s death came as a shock for us and we decided to end our lives,” she said.Jharsuguda IIC Sabitri Bal said police along with a scientific team visited the family’s house. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Deepak’s body has been handed over to his friends and relatives after autopsy.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha suicide VIMSAR
Coronavirus
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai Friday May 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Mumbai started before lockdown: Study
A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI))
Have to learn to live with COVID-19: Govt changes mandate from 'defeat the virus'
Migrants, who were stranded in Bhubaneswar, arrive at Howrah station during the nationwide lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic. (FIle photo| ANI)
Most migrants died during lockdown 3.0: SaveLife Foundation
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: AirAsia offers 50,000 seats without base fare to doctors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
After 72 years, a cyclone is hitting a Mumbai already locked in battle with COVID-19. The iconic Bandra-Worli sea-link was closed in view of the cyclonic storm Nisarga, which made landfall on the Maharashtra coast near Alibaugh at around 1 pm. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 and now Nisarga: After 72 years, a cyclone hits Mumbai
This is why we love the game! Bundesliga stars used the empty stadiums while others who are yet to resume their matches used social media to extend their solidarity to the American protestors who are fighting back racism and police brutality following the
#BlackLivesMatter: Kylian Mbappe to Jadon Sancho, football fraternity rally behind George Floyd protests on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp