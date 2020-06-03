Loved one’s death drives family of 5 to suicide bid in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Unable to cope with the loss of a loved one, five persons of a family allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming phenyl in Lahandabud within BTM police limits here on Monday night.

They were rushed to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in a critical condition and one of them was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla after her condition worsened.

Sources said one Deepak Biswal (22) sustained grievous injuries in a bike accident in 2018 and went into coma. His family members spent around Rs 30 lakh on his treatment. Deepak was later brought home when his condition improved a little. On Monday, Deepak’s became serious all of a sudden following which he was rushed to a private nursing home by his friends. However, he succumbed.

On hearing about Deepak’s death, his family members could not bear the loss. Late in the night, Deepak’s mother Puspabati, brother Srikant and sisters Lili, Pinki and Bandita consumed phenyl in a bid to commit suicide. Neighbours came to know about the incident and informed police who rushed to the spot and admitted Deepak’s family members to the hospital. Lili was later shifted to VIMSAR.

Following the death of Deepak’s father Golak Bihari Biswal, a retired employee of MCL and resident of Aska in Ganjam district, in 2016, the family was residing in a rented house in Lahandabud.Deepak’s sister Bandita, who is undergoing treatment, said her family was unable to bear the grief of her brother’s death. “After our father died in 2016, the entire family was in distress.

Deepak’s death came as a shock for us and we decided to end our lives,” she said.Jharsuguda IIC Sabitri Bal said police along with a scientific team visited the family’s house. A case has been registered and investigation is on. Deepak’s body has been handed over to his friends and relatives after autopsy.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.