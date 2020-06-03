One kg brown sugar seized, two arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Tuesday seized 1.01 kg brown sugar from Tamando area in the city and arrested two persons in this connection. They are Ajaya Mohapatra of Jankia and Bibhuti Bhusan Jena of Jamusahi under Begunia police limits. Ajaya was booked once in another Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances case in Khurda, police said. Sources said the total value of contraband seized would be around `1 crore. Sources further revealed that the STF through its rigorous drive has seized 7.78kg brown sugar in 18 different cases so far in 2020.

A total of 36 drug peddlers have been arrested, sources added. Police said the magnitude of seizure is evident from the fact that the total seizure till date in 2020 has exceeded the cumulative seizure of brown sugar in the State in last four years. Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has launched an investigation to find out others involved in the racket busted in Tamando this day.