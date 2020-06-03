OSCB releases Rs 2,649 crore credit aid for farmers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha State Cooperative Bank has released Rs 2,649 crore as credit assistance to farmers for resumption of agricultural activities.The State Government had announced credit assistance of Rs 9,000 crore as crop loan during kharif to farmers affected by the Covid-19 situation. Official sources said 1771 tonne of moong and groundnuts worth Rs 10.49 crore have been procured so far from the farmers under the price support system. More than 15,900 farmers have registered their names for this purpose.

As the Anganwadi centres are closing during Covid-19, dry ration was distributed house to house across different districts of Odisha on the first day of June, the fixed day of distribution among pregnant and lactating mothers and children.

Rs 62 cr CMRF released

The State Government has released Rs 62 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as incentive to migrant workers who have successfully completed quarantine adhering to the prescribed guidelines.

Meanwhile, 11 migrants of Nagaland, stranded in Odisha have been sent to Dimapur by bus along with 33 others from the same state from Chhattisgarh in coordination with the respective governments.