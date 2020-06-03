Sec 144 to curb Snana Purnima crowd  

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration will clamp Section 144 of CrPC around Sri Jagannath temple to avoid gathering of devotees during Snana Purnima ritual of the Trinity, scheduled on Friday. The prohibitory orders will be in force along Bada Danda from Marichikot square to Kakudikhai Chowk and all roads leading to temple like Dolamandap Sahi, Bali Sahi, Khuntia Sahi and Marichikot to Labanikhia Chowk from 10 pm on Thursday till 2 am on Saturday, informed Puri Collector Balwant Singh.

Chief administrator of Sri Jagannath temple Dr Krishan Kumar said the grand bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra will be conducted amid tight security with minimum participation of servitors. The administration held elaborate discussions with servitor bodies listed to take part in the ritual.

Kumar appealed to devotees to remain at home and witness the ritual on TV. Meanwhile, swab samples of servitors enlisted to participate in Snana Purnima ritual and others including carpenters engaged in chariot construction yard have been sent for test. So far, all the test reports have been found to be negative.

No devotees inside Haribaldevjew temple

Baripada: Devotees will not be allowed inside Haribaldevjew temple during Snana Purnima ritual which will be observed under strict restrictions. Besides, servitors will wear masks and maintain social distance while performing their duties. The ritual will commence at 4 am on Friday. Meanwhile, the Nahaka ritual of the chariots were performed by servitors on Monday.