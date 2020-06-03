STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students against VSSUT semester exam plan

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The  decision of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla to conduct the semester examinations in July amid rise in Covid-19 cases across the State, has not gone down well with the students. The university on Monday, in a notice asked all under-graduate and post-graduate students, supposed to appear their end term examinations next month, to quarantine themselves in the hostels from the third week of June till the end of their examinations.

The hostels have already been allotted for each course and the students asked to arrive at the university from June 18 to 20. The notice further stated that the students will not be allowed to leave the hostels during the quarantine period other than for appearing in the examinations. Day scholars and hostellers, who fail to reach the campus by June 20, will have to produce a certificate citing they were in home quarantine for 14 days.

Such students will have to arrange for their own stay during the examinations. All students are required to come with masks, gloves, sanitiser and an undertaking duly filled by their parents/guardians. Besides, they will be required to download the Aarogya Setu app on their smart phones. VSSUT Vice Chancellor Atal Chaudhari said the examinations are planned to be conducted on July 3. “We have written to the Governor and State Government in this regard and are awaiting their nod,” he said and added that several students from the university have already been placed in different organisations and they would face problems if the examinations are not conducted on time.

Chaudhari said steps are being taken to ensure the safety of the students. “Around 700 to 800 students will appear in the semester examinations. Since, they are from different districts and states, we have asked them to come to the campus within a schedule time and stay under quarantine for 14 days before appearing the examinations,” he said. A final year student said, “In such unprecedented circumstances, we have to adapt accordingly. Several IITs and NITs have scrapped semester examinations and switched to aggregate evaluation online.” He said before asking students to come to the campus, the administration must ensure 24X7 water supply, accessibility,

