Three held for kidnap and molestation in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City police on Tuesday arrested an Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF) personnel and his two associates on charges of kidnapping and molesting a woman. The victim, a resident of Shantipalli Basti, was reportedly going to Saheed Nagar police station to lodge a complaint against her husband on Sunday night when she was waylaid by the accused.

Police said the latter were in an auto-rickshaw and offered lift to the woman but instead of taking her to the police station, the trio headed towards the city outskirts and molested her on the way. However, on spotting people in Tamando area, the victim jumped out of the auto-rickshaw. While locals rescued her, PCR van personnel nabbed the accused on the spot.

Sources said the OAPF personnel is posted at Khandagiri police station and all three accused were in an inebriated state.”A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the accused arrested were produced in court on the day,” said an officer of Saheed Nagar police station.