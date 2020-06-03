STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YiBC distributes sanitiser dispensers

MP Achyuta Samanta and Commissionerate Police officials appreciated the efforts of YiBC. 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Young Indians Bhubaneswar Chapter (YiBC), the youth wing of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) donated 12 hands-free sanitiser dispenser to different establishments in the city recently to help them check spread of coronavirus.The organisation donated the sanitiser dispensers to Capital Hospital, Commissionarate Police, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences, PBM Hospital, The New Indian Express office and other establishments. Apart from dispensers, it also supplied masks, sanitisers and face shields to a number of frontline warriors to help them fight against the pandemic. 

YiBC, which has been at the forefront of initiating positive actions in these desperate times, has formed a special task force for this purpose, they said. The task force has been instrumental in coordinating with various organisations and institutions and arranging and donating supplies, food ration and equipment to tackle the pandemic, they added.

45k meals served to poor in city

Bhubaneswar: Extending a helping hand to those in need during Covid-19 lockdown, two voluntary organisations - Bhubaneswar Knights Round Table 230 (BKRT 230) and Bhubaneswar Queens Ladies Circle 130 (BQLC 130) - have served more than 45,000 meals in the city. “As soon as nationwide lockdown was announced, our members identified the problem of hunger amongst the marginalised population in the City. We immediately mobilised resources and served more than 45,000 meals in April,” said a member of one of the organisations and added that for this they had partnered with Aashayen Trust, Action for Youth Group and SOS Childrens’ Village.

“We also donated supplies of masks, sanitisers, face shields and water bottles in large quantity to support effective preparedness for various frontline warriors during this unprecedented situation,” he said. BKRT Chairman Ritesh Chanduka and BQLC Chairperson Anju Chawla said the organisations, that have actively worked in past for various relief and rehabilitation projects during and after any crisis, will continue supporting organisations, administration and government in their fight against this crisis.

