Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi gives social distancing a miss, volunteers to pay fine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Thursday courted controversy and criticism after pictures of her with supporters gathered at a party worker’s house in complete disregard of social distancing practices went viral on social media.

The Lok Sabha member acknowledged the sentiments of people and volunteered to pay the fine.

On Wednesday, Sarangi had gone to meet Jagannath Pradhan who had resigned from the BJP over the district president nomination. It was during the meeting that she along with party activists were seen without masks and distancing.

After the photographs went viral, Sarangi clarified on Twitter that she had to visit BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan's residence on Wednesday ‘under very special circumstances’ but she respects people's concerns regarding adherence to COVID-19 norms.

The Parliamentarian issued a statement on the microblogging site saying: "I fully appreciate and respect people's concern regarding adhering to Covid-19 norms. It is a good sign. Acknowledging my duty, I have volunteered to pay the fine due."

Meanwhile, social activist Mallik Samim Akhtar has lodged a complaint with Capital police against the MP for violating social distancing and demanded action against her.

After the Odisha government extended the lockdown going against the national trend of easing curbs, it warned of stringent action against anyone not adhering to social distancing, not wearing masks or spitting at public places.