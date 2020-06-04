Covid cases pile up in districts

By Express News Service

Coronavirus surge in districts continued unabated on Wednesday.As many as 41 positive cases were detected in Ganjam taking the tally to 499 in the district. Of the new cases, 36 are from quarantine centres and rest five are local contacts. However, the administration is tight-lipped over the local positive cases, triggering panic among people. Claiming that there has been no community transmission Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange urged the public not to panic and follow the Covid-19 protocol.

So far, 338 coronavirus patients have been recovered in the district. Ganjam currently has 158 active cases who are undergoing treatment at the Covid hospital in Sitalapalli.Similarly, five fresh positive cases were found in Sundargarh district. While four cases are from a particular area in Rourkela, which was earlier declared a containment zone, one is from Bisra block. With this, the total number of cases in Sundargarh has rose to 74.

In Mayurbhanj, eight more Covid-19 cases were detected on the day. While seven cases were from Suliapada block, one was in Udala. All the new patients were lodged in quarantine centres and had returned from Maharashtra, Hyderabad and Delhi. Kalahandi reported one more positive case. The new patient had returned from Gujarat and was staying in the temporary medical centre (TMC) of M Rampur. So far, the district has reported 21 positive cases of which 13 have recovered and eight are still active.

Deogarh also reported a fresh positive case. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the district rose to 33. To curb any possible risk of community transmission, the administration has intensified awareness drives in rural areas of the district.Three new cases were also detected in Sambalpur. Two of the new patients, both male, were asymptomatic and had travel history to Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. They were lodged in a TMC in Bamra block.

The third patient, a 23-year old female, was in home quarantine under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation area. She had returned from Hyderabad on May 22 and was asymptomatic. Contact tracing of all the three patients is underway.In Nuapada, five new cases were reported from Bhuliasikuan TMC in Khariar block. All the new patients had returned from Maharashtra on May 15. They have been admitted to Hi-tech Covid hospital at Rourkela.