Daitas take charge of Srimandir rituals

By Express News Service

PURI: As a part of the Deba Snana Purnima preparations, Daita servitors entered the Sri Jagannath temple and took charge of the Trinity from the regular priests on Wednesday. As per the temple tradition, two days before the ritualistic bathing ceremony of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra, Daitas take charge of all the temple rituals till Niladri Bije. On Thursday, they will fix Chara Mara (ladders) on to the Ratna Simhasana inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, using which they would conduct the deities to Snana Bedi (bathing altar) in ‘Pahandi’.

Meanwhile, Bada Danda was barricaded on Wednesday to prevent entry of devotees. Prohibitory orders will be imposed in the area from Thursday till Saturday to restrict movement of people. Collector Balwant Singh informed that no private channel will be allowed to record the Snana Purnima rituals. Live feeds will be provided to the channels by Doordarshan, he said.