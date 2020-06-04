STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Inmates seek swab test, block highway

A medical officer from Narsinghpur said the tests could not be conducted due to shortage of kits.

Published: 04th June 2020 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH  : Irked over the district administration’s failure to collect swab samples for Covid-19 testing, inmates of temporary medical centres (TMCs) at Baselihata, Narsinghpur and Sharadhapur villages blocked the State Highway-65 between Khuntuni and Narsinghpur at three different places on Wednesday. The agitators said despite repeated appeals to the officials concerned, their swab samples have not yet been collected for testing.

A medical officer from Narsinghpur said the tests could not be conducted due to shortage of kits. However, Cuttack CDMO Dr Satyabrata Chhotray said the testing kits are supplied directly to quarantine centres and the health officials of Narsinghpur block may not have collected them on time. The protestors, who brought vehicular traffic on the State Highway to a halt for four hours, relented after Narsinghpur BDO Prasant Kumar Tarai and IIC Lingaraj Lenka assured them that the samples will be collected soon. Tarai said a few swab samples were collected from inmates of the TMCs in the afternoon. A similar agitation was staged by inmates Jamadeipur TMC in Tigiria block two days back when the protestors had blocked the same highway at Nuapatna. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp