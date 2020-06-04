STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Local case rise prompts Govt community focus

With Rayagada district reporting its first case, coronavirus has spread to all the 30 districts in the State.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The reverse migration fuelled surge in Covid-19 cases notwithstanding, rising infection among local contacts has emerged a major concern for the State Government, which has now once again turned its focus on community surveillance.Of the 143 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 11 have been found to be local contacts. The State has reported 440 positive cases including 45 local persons in the last three days, triggering fears of community transmission taking shape in the districts.  

With Rayagada district reporting its first case, coronavirus has spread to all the 30 districts in the State. Eight districts have registered more than 100 cases with Ganjam having the highest load of 499 cases, followed by Jajpur (290), Balasore (178), Khurda (170), Kendrapara (161), Cuttack (126), Bhadrak (123) and Balangir (102). As the rising number of local cases have become a cause of worry for the health administration, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Wednesday asked the district Collectors and SPs to form ward level monitoring committees and strengthen community surveillance. The direction came after the Government noticed that some people did not adhere to the home quarantine norms after being released from temporary medical camps (TMCs). 

Reviewing the Covid situation in different districts over video conferencing, Tripathy said, “The month of June is very crucial for all of us in our fight against the disease. People should be convinced not to confuse relaxation for livelihood as relaxation in social distancing. Norms must be enforced strictly.”Deevelopment Commissioner SC Mohapatra said, because of the dynamic nature and extent of the crisis, each district should have its own strategy of containing the disease. There should be extensive IEC campaign to sensitise everyone.

DGP Abhay directed SPs to strictly enforce all norms including wearing of masks, social distancing, night curfew along with weekend shutdown in 11 districts.  He directed focus on places and institutions that attract people, which will automatically reduce crowding of streets, he said.

odisha  tally  total 2388 

07 Deaths 1416 cured

Tests hit a plateau in Odisha
As daily testing figures rise significantly at national level, it has remained in the sub-4,000 bracket in last 10 days - except for three - despite an increase in the number of testing centres in Odisha. 
Between June 1 and 2, it came down from 3,877 tests to 3,324 | P2

Coronavirus

