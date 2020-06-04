STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Number of COVID-19 tests remains in sub-4,000 bracket despite increase in centres in Odisha

Data available on the dashboard of Health and Family Welfare Department shows that as many as 4,679, 4,259 and 4,641 tests were conducted on May 26, 28 and 30 respectively.

Published: 04th June 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19, Coronavirus

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As daily testing figures rise significantly at national level, it has remained in the sub-4,000 bracket in last 10 days - except for three - despite an increase in the number of testing centres in Odisha.

The national testing figures rose from 1,28,868 on June 1 to 1,37,158 on June 2 but it came down from 3,877 tests to 3,324 in Odisha. The number of samples tested in the State was more than 4,000 on three days between May 24 and June 2.

Data available on the dashboard of Health and Family Welfare Department shows that as many as 4,679, 4,259 and 4,641 tests were conducted on May 26, 28 and 30 respectively. The number of samples tested on May 31 was 3,559. 

The State had conducted 5,612 tests on May 19, so far the highest for a single day. On four more occasions last month, above 5,000 tests were conducted per day though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced an augmentation in testing capacity across State in view of the return of migrants.

He had directed the department to ramp up testing capacity to 15,000 a day by the month end.  However,, health authorities claimed that tests are being conducted as per the revised guideline of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare after consultation with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

As per the latest guideline of ICMR, NHM Director Shalini Pandit said, the focus is on people, who have developed symptoms for influenza-like illness (ILI) and frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation of COVID-19 having such signs, besides asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of confirmed cases.

Health experts say the strategy is confusing since there are reports of migrants facing opposition from entering their villages without tests after completing institutional quarantine. There are also reports of delay in tests after collection of samples, they said. "Government should aggressively carry out tests of migrants coming from the worst-hit states. It would help ascertain community level transmission," said an expert.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha COVID tests COVID19 Coronavirus ICMR Odisha corona measures
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp