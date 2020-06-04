STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Fire Services ready with water cannons for the locust firefight

To tackle locust attack in the State, Odisha Fire Service has decided to deploy 101 high capacity fire fighting vehicles in nine high risk districts.

Published: 04th June 2020 10:19 AM

A mock drill being conducted by fire personnel near Kalpana in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday

A mock drill being conducted by fire personnel near Kalpana in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To tackle locust attack in the State, Odisha Fire Services has decided to deploy 101 high capacity fire fighting vehicles in nine high risk districts. It has also put 91 fire stations on high alert over locust attack.

"At least five to six personnel will be engaged in each fire fighting vehicle to spray insecticide on tall trees," said DG Fire Services Satyajit Mohanty. As locusts rest on top of tall trees, each fire fighting vehicle having a capacity of 3,000 litre will spray insecticide to control locust infestation, he added.

Agriculture and Farmers' Empowerment department in a letter on Monday had requested the Odisha Fire Service to make necessary arrangements for provision of fire brigade team with vehicles at different districts coming under the high risk zone.

The department has categorised Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Bargarh districts as high risk zone. Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Sonepur, Balangir, Boudh and Kandhamal districts have been categorised as moderate risk zone while 12 coastal districts classified as low risk zone. 

