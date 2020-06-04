STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Open gyms or provide aid, owners urge Odisha government amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Gymnasiums and fitness club owners in Odisha on Tuesday strongly opposed the State Government’s decision to keep the facilities closed till June 30 and sought financial support to bear the distress they are going through due to the extended lockdown.

Nihar Mallick, Director of Bhubaneswar Health Club, said that gym business has already suffered due to 18 per cent GST and three months closure and if they are not extended any finawncial support or allowed to reopen, it will push them into deep financial crisis.

"We are struggling to meet minimum expenses required to continue the service. If the Government doesn’t take any measure to address our grievances and keeps the facilities closed for another month, it will not be possible on our part to pay trainers and staff," Mallick said. The gym owners said without any support or assistance from the Government the decision would affect livelihood of at least 2,000 families dependent on them.

They also questioned that if buses, having less than 200 sq ft space, can be allowed to operate with full capacity, then why gyms having 4,000 to 5,000 square ft area, are not be allowed to reopen.The Odisha Gym Owners' Association, which assured its support to the extended lockdown, urged the State Government and Centre to pay compensation or take measures to grant interest-free loan or waive GST for three to four months to help them sustain this crisis.

Coronavirus

