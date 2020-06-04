STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court stays human rights panel order in Patna police torture case

On May 19, OHRC had issued the order recommending to the state government to pay Rs 10,000 as an interim compensation to a tribal youth who was allegedly subjected to brutal behaviour.

By Express News Service

The Orissa High Court has imposed restriction on Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC)’s order for payment of interim compensation to a victim of rough treatment at Patna police station in Keonjhar district by recovering the amount from salary of IIC Sandhyarani Jena.

Sandhyarani had challenged it in the High Court. 

While disposing of her petition, Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq said, “Even though, the order has been described recommendatory in nature to pay Rs 10,000 as an interim compensation to the victim and recover the same from the salary of petitioner Sandhyarani, but in the opinion of this Court, the Commission ought to have heard the petitioner prior to passing such order as it is bound to affect service career of the petitioner who is a lady police officer serving as Inspector of Police."

"It is one of the cardinal principles of natural justice that any order which is likely to adversely affect a person ought to be passed only  after providing opportunity of hearing to the person concerned," Chief Justice Rafiq observed in his May 28 order. 

