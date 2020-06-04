STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Section 144 imposed at Odisha's Nemalo for six days to prevent religious congregation

While barricades have been erected with deployment of police force, steps are being taken to observe the ritual at the Pitha with limited servitors in a restricted manner.

Published: 04th June 2020

Police officials deployed at Padmabana Pitha in Nemalo

Police officials deployed at Padmabana Pitha in Nemalo. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district administration has imposed prohibition order under Section 144 of CrPC at Padmabana Pitha in Nemalo to prevent congregation of devotees during Snana Purnima for six days to contain spread of coronavirus.

Nischintakoili Tehsildar Jitendra Patra made an announcement on promulgation of Section 144 with effect from June 1 to 6. While barricades have been erected with deployment of police force, steps are being taken to observe the ritual at the Pitha with limited servitors in a restricted manner adhering to social distancing norms, said Sub-Collector and Managing Trustee of the Pitha Subhransu Mishra. 

Lakhs devotees throng the Pitha at Nemalo, about 40 km from here, to seek blessings of the famed prophet Pancha Sakha Mahapurusha Achyutananda Das. Devotees observe Sunya Samadhi Divas of the holy saint at the shrine, which houses the tomb of 16th century poet. As devotees usually visit the Pitha for two/three days before Snana Purnima, it has been decided to impose the order at the shrine for six days, he added.

