Use COVID-19 experience to manage crisis situations: Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy advised IAS probationers to use their experience on Covid-19 crisis for innovative approaches in future.

Published: 04th June 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy

Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy advised IAS probationers to use their experience on Covid-19 crisis for innovative approaches in future.

In an interactive session with a group of probationers who met him at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Tripathy said, "You all have got first-hand experience of an unprecedented crisis which is quite unusual during our time. Have a feel of the management of this crisis at ground zero level and use your experience for innovation for any such possible crisis in future." He told the officers that they are lucky to have got a chance to work in Odisha.

"Here, governance is strong and approach is 'delivery oriented'. You have a wider scope for innovation in the State and will get support and strength for any citizen centric transparent decisions," he added. 

