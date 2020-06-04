Water scarcity bigger worry than coronavirus

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: More than the fear of Covid-19, residents of Khaikhia village in Suliapada block are bogged down by the daily search of water. Faced with an acute water scarcity, they are forced to dig pits on the bed of Jamabhira to meet their daily needs. The sole tube-well in the area pumps out smelly, unclean water and unfit for human use. The village has a population of 350. Gajendra Dhir, a villager, said the tube-well was dug two years back. Soon after it was installed in the middle of the village, the tube-well sunk by two-feet following which the residents placed a stone to support it.

The dilapidated tube-well then started pumping out dirty water. Left with no option, the villagers dug small pits on the Jamabhira river bed, around 2 km away to meet their domestic needs. One Bidyadhar Dhir said the villagers had urged ward member Jamuna Singh and sarpanch of Jhaliamara gram panchayat to take steps for repairing the tube-well but in vain.

“The district administration, Asha and anganwadi workers ask us to wash our hands at regular intervals. But the water scarcity does not let us do it,” he said. Jamuna said the demand of the villagers was brought to the notice of Suliapada BDO Parikhita Jena. However, Jena said he is not aware of the issue and added an official will be sent to the village to look into it.