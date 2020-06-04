Woman strangulates boy to death

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a gruesome incident, a woman on Wednesday allegedly strangulated her neighbour’s five years old son to death before attempting suicide. The woman was staying with her family on rent at Rajiv Nagar near Aiginia. According to Khandagiri police, the woman went to the boy’s house at 11 am and requested his mother to allow him to go with her. The boy’s mother reportedly refused following which she left.

“The woman again visited the house after few minutes and took the boy to her house. After an hour, the boy was found lying unconscious,” said the boy’s uncle Pintu Patra. The child was immediately taken to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead. The woman was also rushed to a hospital and her treatment is going on. “As per preliminary investigation, the woman is not mentally stable. She possibly got upset with the boy over some issue after which she killed him. Later, the woman attempted to commit suicide. Further investigation is on,” said Additional CP Anup Sahoo.