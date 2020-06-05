STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

22 fresh positive cases in Ganjam

Ganjam district reported 22 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 521 including three deaths.

Published: 05th June 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Health officials collecting swab samples. (Photo| EPS/Ashok Kumar)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ BHAWANIPATNA : Ganjam district reported 22 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 521 including three deaths.
On the day, 14 coronavirus patients recovered in the district. So far, a total of 354 patients in Ganjam have recovered and discharged from Covid hospital. Of the fresh cases, 13 were reported from Choudhury Tikarapada panchayat under Digapahandi block. The panchayat has been declared a containment zone.  

Similarly, Rumagada panchayat in Polasara block and three nearby villages have been declared containment zone and sealed after four members of a family tested positive. Malatentulia village has also been shut down after detection of three positive cases.

On the day, a nurse in the district headquarters hospital (DHH) of Nayagarh tested positive for coronavirus. All DHH staff who came in contact with the nurse have been asked to undergo home quarantine.One more positive case was found from Kalahandi district. The new patient, a male, has been admitted to the Covid hospital at Bhawanipatna. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganjam coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp