22 fresh positive cases in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ BHAWANIPATNA : Ganjam district reported 22 new Covid-19 positive cases on Thursday. With this, the total number of positive cases in the district rose to 521 including three deaths.

On the day, 14 coronavirus patients recovered in the district. So far, a total of 354 patients in Ganjam have recovered and discharged from Covid hospital. Of the fresh cases, 13 were reported from Choudhury Tikarapada panchayat under Digapahandi block. The panchayat has been declared a containment zone.

Similarly, Rumagada panchayat in Polasara block and three nearby villages have been declared containment zone and sealed after four members of a family tested positive. Malatentulia village has also been shut down after detection of three positive cases.

On the day, a nurse in the district headquarters hospital (DHH) of Nayagarh tested positive for coronavirus. All DHH staff who came in contact with the nurse have been asked to undergo home quarantine.One more positive case was found from Kalahandi district. The new patient, a male, has been admitted to the Covid hospital at Bhawanipatna.