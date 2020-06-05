STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha woman fights off crocodile, escapes from jaws of death  

Divisional Forest Officer of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash said despite repeated warnings, villagers continue to venture into rivers, creeks and other water bodies of Bhitarkanika.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Displaying exemplary courage, a 33-year old fisherwoman survived a crocodile attack on Thursday by poking the reptile in its eye in Ramachandi river in Hariabanka near Bhitarkanika National Park. Mamata Jana was collecting prawn seeds in the river along with some other women when a nine-foot crocodile suddenly attacked her and grabbed her hand. Recounting the horrifying experience from the hospital bed, Mamata said, “I escaped from the jaws of the crocodile by pricking its eyes. The reptile then loosened its grip enabling me to escape.”

Arati Mandal, an eyewitness, said, “Mamata was in waist-deep water when the crocodile pounced on her. As she struggled to escape from its jaws, we threw stones at the reptile. As luck would have it, the crocodile gave in and Mamata escaped.”Mamata sustained injuries on her leg and hands. She has been admitted to the primary health centre at Mahakalapada. Attending doctors said her life is out of danger and she is responding well to treatment.

Divisional Forest Officer of the park Bikash Ranjan Dash said despite repeated warnings, villagers continue to venture into rivers, creeks and other water bodies of Bhitarkanika. “Forest officials closed the park for tourists and locals from May 1 to July 31 which is the nesting period of crocodiles,” he said and added that the Forest department will bear the treatment cost of the injured woman.

