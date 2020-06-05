STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puri set for Trinity’s grand bathing  

At the bathing altar, a complex set of nitis like Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadap Laagi and Surya Puja would be performed.

By Express News Service

PURI: Prohibitory  Orders  under Section 144 were clamped around the Sri Jagannath temple and all streets leading to the 12th century shrine on Thursday to restrict movement of people during the Deba Snana Purnima. The restrictions will remain in force till Saturday morning.With no congregation of devotees allowed at Bada Danda due to Covid-19 health pandemic, the entire ceremony will be completed early this year. Ceremonial Pahandi of the deities would begin by 1 am after Mangalarpan and completed by 4 am. Prior to that, a set of servitors would fix Charamaras (ladders) to the Ratnasimhasan to escort the deities to Snana Bedi.

At the bathing altar, a complex set of nitis like Mangal Arati, Mailum, Tadap Laagi and Surya Puja would be performed. The ceremonial bathing ceremony of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra would begin by 7.30 am and completed by 9.30 am.Garabadu servitors would provide 108 pitchers of water to Simhari servitors for conducting the ceremony. Later, the deities would be dressed in new clothes. Thereafter, Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingh Deb would perform Chherapahanra at about 10.30 am.

Three sets of servitors would dress the Trinity in Haati Besha at 11 am and this is when, the deities would be offered Sakal Dhupa bhog.At around 5 pm, the Daita servitors would escort the deities to Anasar Ghar (sick room) in Pahandi, which would be completed by 8 pm. The deities would remain in Anasar Ghar(sick room) for 15 days and recline in beds supposedly suffering from fever due to the elaborate bath.
During these days of Anasar, they will be put on fruit diet while temple physician would treat them. The deities appear in youthful vigour for devotees a day prior to the Rath Yatra. 

Security wise, the city has been divided into seven zones and 37 platoons of police force including nine ASPs and 150 officers of various ranks deployed in the entire town, informed DIG Ashish Singh. Barricades have been raised along all entry points to Bada Danda from Atharnulla and up to Subash Bose Square. Similarly, CCTVs have been installed at strategic places to monitor the public movement in the areas brought under Section 144. 

Collector Balwant Singh in a video message appealed the residents and devotees to continue their support and co-operate the police and administration for the success of the ritual. All the rituals will be conducted in adherence to Covid-19 guidelines prescribed by both State and Centre. People can watch live proceedings of Snana Purnima on their television sets and mobile phones. A high platform has been erected in front of the Simhadwar to facilitate live telecast of the rituals by Doordarshan, the Collector informed.

ONLY 7 SEVAYATS FOR LORD’S RITUALS
Jeypore:  The Snana Purnima at Sabara Srikhetra of Koraput will also be a low-key affair this year with the administration deciding to conduct the rituals with just seven sevayats on Friday. The rituals would begin at the temple at 7.09 am and completed by 10 am. After Hati Besha, the Trinity would be escorted to Anasara Ghar by the sevayats. Public congregation at the temple is prohibited.

