Central team inspects cyclone losses

JAGATSINGHPUR: A three-member Central team on Friday visited several villages of Amphan-hit Paradip, Kujang and Erasama blocks in the district to assess damage caused by the cyclone.The team led by superintending engineer of Jal Shakti Ministry Amrish Singh Pal also interacted with sarpanchs and enquired about the condition of temporary medical centres (TMCs) post-Amphan.

Sarpanch of Nuagarh panchayat in Kujang Babita Sethy apprised the visiting officials about the damage to two TMCs in the cyclone. “The TMCs set up at Nuagarh High School and Musadiha primary school suffered damages due to uprooting of trees. Store rooms of the TMCs have also been damaged. I sought funds for renovation of the two quarantine centres,” Sethy said.

Dhinkia sarpanch Kishore Parida said the Central team interacted with local betel vine farmers who demanded compensation as they suffered huge losses in the cyclone. Hundreds of betel vines in Kujang block were flattened in due to strong winds during Amphan. Besides, nearly 60 houses were damaged in Dhinkia. Villagers requested the officials for early release of compensation and polythene sheets, Parida said.

Gagan Parmanik, a resident of Dahibar in Japa panchayat, said the cyclone has damaged hundreds of thatched houses in several villages. Since the affected villagers are landless, they have been deprived of housing benefits under various schemes of the State Government. Apart from seeking funds for repair of their houses, the villagers urged the team to take steps for early construction of roads damaged in Amphan.

Official sources said crops in 1,143 villages under 69 panchayats have been damaged in the cyclone. While agriculture crop in 10.74 hectare (ha) of farmland has been affected. This apart, horticulture crop in 58.58 ha and 354 betel vines have been damaged in Amphan.

Apart from the livestock losses, 378 thatched houses have been partially damaged. Similarly, two houses and 75 cow sheds suffered complete damage. While nine boats were damaged in Paradip fishing harbour, and 1,369 electricity poles have been uprooted and 51 transformers damaged in the cyclone.

The district administration submitted its damage assessment report to the Central team. The estimated loss of electricity department was pegged at around `590.13 lakh. Similarly, rural water supply and sanitation suffered a loss of `30 lakh, public health `45.25 lakh, works department `58.95 lakh and rural development `56.38 lakh. The damage to school buildings was estimated at `279.10 lakh.Among others, Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatram, Paradip ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir and project director of DRDA Sarojkant Mohanty accompanied the Central team.