Hours after arrival, Goa returnee dies 

Hours after arriving in Sundargarh from Goa, a critically ill migrant worker died at Subdega community health centre (CHC) in the district on Thursday.

Published: 06th June 2020

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Hours after arriving in Sundargarh from Goa, a critically ill migrant worker died at Subdega community health centre (CHC) in the district on Thursday. He was identified as Sarat Kanthari (56) of Mayabahal in Sundega block. The district health administration said Sarat died of hepatic failure. Amid allegation that the migrant worker was not provided timely treatment, Chief District Medical Officer Dr SK Mishra said three persons including Sarat returned to Sundargah on Thursday morning. One of them visited the NTPC Covid care centre in Sundargarh town to know the procedures for treatment of migrant workers, but did not disclose anything about Sarat’s illness. 

Dr Mishra said the worker was advised to go to Mayabahal temporary medical centre (TMC) in Subdega. However, when the TMC authorities found out that Sarat was critically ill, they admitted him to the CHC. However, he died after a few hours. As per Sarat’s treatment details at Goa Medical College, he was suffering from hepatitis and jaundice. He had ignored the advice to get hospitalised in Goa.

Dr Mishra said Sarat was admitted to Subdega CHC with hepatic pre-coma condition and jaundice and died of hepatic failure. A week back, his swab test report had come negative at Goa Medical College. The authorities did not hand over Sarat’s body to his family due to the prevailing misconceptions about coronavirus among villagers. His cremation was arranged in presence of a few family members. 

