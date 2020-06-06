Inmates seek swab testing, stage dharna

By Express News Service

Inmates of the quarantine centre

at Tiruna staging dharna on Friday

JAGATSINGHPUR: Inmates of a quarantine centre in Tiruna panchayat of Nuagaon block on Friday staged a dharna demanding collection of their swab samples for testing of Covid-19. As many as 45 inmates have been staying at the quarantine centre at Gopabandhu Memorial Government High School in the panchayat for the last 14 days. Of them, 20 refused to go home after completion of their quarantine period and demanded collection of their swab samples for testing.

Sarpanch Nirupama Das said the swabs of the inmates could not be collected due to non-availability of kits. She said the health officials have assured that the samples will be collected soon. Out of 95 inmates lodged at the centre till date, samples of only five have been collected. In another incident, inmates of a temporary medical centre (TMC) at Ochinda High School in Machgaon panchayat of Balikuda block expressed their reluctance to return home after completion of their quarantine period.

Lauding the facilities offered at the centre, as many as 33 inmates told the block and panchayat officials that they wish to stay back for a few more days. Sarpanch Parsuram Sethi said Balikuda BDO Kalyan Kumar Das was consulted on the matter following which the latter allowed the inmates to stay for another seven days at the TMC.