STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

173 cases in 24 hours, Odisha COVID-19 curve soars as state records biggest daily spike ever

With the fresh cases spread across 14 districts, the total number jumped to 2,781. Of the 173 cases, 150 are from quarantine centres and 23 are local contacts.

Published: 07th June 2020 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers waiting for their bus at Baramunda bus stand during lockdown in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The COVID curve of Odisha made a steep climb on Saturday with the State reporting 173 positive cases in the biggest single-day spike so far.

With the fresh cases spread across 14 districts, the total number jumped to 2,781. Of the 173 cases, 150 are from quarantine centres and 23 are local contacts. Ganjam contributed the maximum 64 cases, followed by Jajpur (19), Cuttack (13), Mayurbhanj (13), Balangir (11), Balasore (11) and Gajapati (10).

Nine cases were found in Khurda, eight in Nuapada, seven in Nayagarh, four in Bhadrak, two in Kalahandi and one each in Jharsuguda and Puri. The State has recorded 1,058 cases in the last eight days with a positivity rate rising to 1.6 per cent (pc).

The tests to positive ratio has come down from one confirmation in 223 tests during early May to one in 62 now.

Among the new cases over the last one week, 95 are locals, most of whom are primary or secondary contacts of previous positive cases.

Meanwhile, there has been a rise in local cases in Capital city Bhubaneswar, which reported the infection in five local persons on Saturday.

Three departments of the Utkal University were sealed after one of the faculty members was found to have come in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

The Institute of Chemical Technology was also sealed as one of the faculty tested positive.

Even as the State Government continues to deny that there is community transmission as most of the positive cases are from quarantine centres, the signs indicate that Odisha is entering the fourth stage with the rising number of local cases.

COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said, “The State will be witnessing the maximum cases in June. Thus, adherence to quarantine guidelines, COVID protocol and self-discipline are the only means to fight the infection,” he said and appealed people to take maximum precaution during this period.

The recovery rate in the State, however, has been most encouraging with 61.6 pc of patients having been discharged from hospitals till now.

The number of active cases now stands at 1055. So far eight persons have succumbed to the disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Odisha Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp