173 cases in 24 hours, Odisha COVID-19 curve soars as state records biggest daily spike ever

BHUBANESWAR: The COVID curve of Odisha made a steep climb on Saturday with the State reporting 173 positive cases in the biggest single-day spike so far.

With the fresh cases spread across 14 districts, the total number jumped to 2,781. Of the 173 cases, 150 are from quarantine centres and 23 are local contacts. Ganjam contributed the maximum 64 cases, followed by Jajpur (19), Cuttack (13), Mayurbhanj (13), Balangir (11), Balasore (11) and Gajapati (10).

Nine cases were found in Khurda, eight in Nuapada, seven in Nayagarh, four in Bhadrak, two in Kalahandi and one each in Jharsuguda and Puri. The State has recorded 1,058 cases in the last eight days with a positivity rate rising to 1.6 per cent (pc).

The tests to positive ratio has come down from one confirmation in 223 tests during early May to one in 62 now.

Among the new cases over the last one week, 95 are locals, most of whom are primary or secondary contacts of previous positive cases.

Meanwhile, there has been a rise in local cases in Capital city Bhubaneswar, which reported the infection in five local persons on Saturday.

Three departments of the Utkal University were sealed after one of the faculty members was found to have come in contact with a Covid-19 patient.

The Institute of Chemical Technology was also sealed as one of the faculty tested positive.

Even as the State Government continues to deny that there is community transmission as most of the positive cases are from quarantine centres, the signs indicate that Odisha is entering the fourth stage with the rising number of local cases.

COVID-19 spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said, “The State will be witnessing the maximum cases in June. Thus, adherence to quarantine guidelines, COVID protocol and self-discipline are the only means to fight the infection,” he said and appealed people to take maximum precaution during this period.

The recovery rate in the State, however, has been most encouraging with 61.6 pc of patients having been discharged from hospitals till now.

The number of active cases now stands at 1055. So far eight persons have succumbed to the disease.