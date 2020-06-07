Assault on Odisha Asha worker: Action sought against culprits 

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Asha workers under the banner of Nikhil Odisha Asha Workers Sangha (NOAWS) of Paradip Municipality on Friday submitted a memorandum to the district administration seeking action against culprits, who had attacked one of their colleagues at Sandhakuda on Tuesday.

The victim, Savitri Swain was assaulted when she asked around 80 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh, who had arrived at Sandhakuda, to report to the nearest quarantine centre.

Her appeal led to heated a exchange of words following which the fishermen attacked her. Savitri was rescued by personnel of Jatadhari Marine police station.

Demanding action against the fishermen, NOAWS secretary Annapurna Das said Asha workers, who have been on the forefront of the fight against Covid-19, are yet to get security on the field.