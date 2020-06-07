Centre’s contribution to Odisha highlighted

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: BJP leaders of Sundargarh district on Saturday highlighted contribution of the BJP-led Government at the Centre towards Odisha and Sundargarh district. Birmitrapur MLA Shankar Oram said in view of the prevailing Covid-19 crisis, the party organisation in Sundargarh district is actively working to connect with maximum number of people from the district during a virtual rally, which will be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 8.