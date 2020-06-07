COVID-19: No takers of safe distance norm in Odisha's Koraput

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Rampant violation of COVID-19 norms has left the Koraput administration worried.

Not caring two hoots to covering face and social distancing norms, locals are venturing out and crowding daily markets even during the shutdown period from 7 pm to 5 am every day.

Police, however, has remained a mute spectator to the violations despite the fact that the number of positive cases has reached 14 across the district.

Jeypore Sub-Collector LN Dalbehera said he has directed officials concerned and police to take stringent measures against violators of the guidelines.

Meanwhile, a group of senior citizens of Jeypore has sought the intervention of the Collector into the issue.