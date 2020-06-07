Cruise tourism at five destinations in Odisha soon

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a big push to cruise tourism, the State Government has planned to develop day cruises at selected water bodies, rivers and lakes with private sector participation post lockdown that focuses mainly on domestic tourists. As decided, the day cruise facilities will be available at Chilika lake, Mahanadi, Bhitarkanika, Satkosia gorge and Hirakud in the first phase. It will be scaled up further following the response from the visitors.

The Tourism department has sought proposals from potential investors and experienced cruise operators with their location specific project plan, operational mechanism and proposed activities to be carried out.

The Odisha Tourism Policy offers fiscal incentives to projects like water sports, adventure sports, house boat, cruise tourism project, aquarium and aqua-park by way of investment and interest subsidy in a bid to promote private sector investments.

While fiscal incentives are also available under large revenue generating projects scheme of the Centre for projects like cruise vessels and cruise terminals, the State Government has already framed Odisha Boat Rule, 2017 to regulate water sports activities.Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said the plan is basically to operate both day cruises and multi-day cruises with separate itineraries at the selected tourist destinations in the State. “The 30-km cruise at Satkosia is absolutely stunning and breathtaking. The idea is to provide a quality cruise to people with a different experience. The day cruise has one route and the multi-day and night cruise has a separate route,” he said.

The Government, Dev said, want to come out with a very quality and classy cruise over its destinations with dining facilities, quality food, proper guide and safety protocol. It is not a normal boating exercise. One will be a full day cruise and another will multi-day cruise covering a number of destinations over a period of four to five days a week, he said.Odisha has a long coast line of around 482 km, five major rivers, reservoirs and water bodies including Chilika, the largest brackish water lake of Asia. All these water bodies possess tremendous potential for cruise tourism.

“The department will facilitate permission from the authorities concerned for carrying out the day cruise activities. There are several operators in the country and we expect some of them to come forward,” Dev added. In January last year, the first ever international luxury cruise liner had anchored at Paradip coast. The Monaco-based luxury cruise liner - Silversea Cruises - had included Odisha in its Asian expedition itinerary.