Homeopathy medicine Arsenic Alba 30 a rage in Odisha's Rourkela after AYUSH nod

After the go-ahead from the Directorate of AYUSH on May 30, free distribution of Arsenic Alba 30 has gained pace in the Steel City.

Published: 07th June 2020

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Following initiatives taken by the Ministry of AYUSH and Directorate of AYUSH in Odisha, the Government-run Utkalmani Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital (UHMCH) here has started distribution of prophylactic homeopathy medicine Arsenic Alba 30 on community-scale to prevent COVID-19. 

UHMCH Principal Dr Ratnakar Panda said the medicine is an immune booster against Covid-19 and the recipients are being informed it is not a curative medicine.

He said two doses of the medicine can be taken daily for three days and repeated after 15 days.    

After free distribution to around 10,000 persons, the UHMCH is left with stock for another 5,000.

Citing manpower shortage, Dr Panda said if the Sundargarh administration helps, the medicine can be distributed across the district. 

Amid growing demand, the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela had recently procured the immunity medicine for its employees and their family members.  

Similarly, NSPCL, a central PSHU, a few days back had taken the medicine for around 1,000 persons and procured more on Saturday.  

The Government has prescribed nine homeopathy medicines including Arsenic Alba, Belladona, Bryonica Alba, Rhus Tox and Gelsemium for prophylactic use against coronavirus and they are being distributed depending on localities, environment and COVID-19 scenario.

Spiritual and Yoga enthusiasts associated with Brahma Kumari’s Institution and Patanjali Yoga Samity are inclined towards the use of Arsenic Alba 30. 

The medicine was distributed among people at Patanjali’s sector-14 yoga centre two days back.  Sundargarh district in-charge of Patanjali Narendra Behera said the firm was impressed with the immunity boosting capacity and efficacy of homeopathy medicines against all kinds of viral infections.

