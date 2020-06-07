STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Improved infrastructure key to industrial growth in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday emphasised on addressing inadequacies in infrastructure and communication sectors for rapid industrial growth in Odisha.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Union Minister for Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday emphasized on addressing inadequacies in infrastructure and communication sectors for rapid industrial growth in Odisha.

Chairing the second interactive meeting between Union and State departments over video conferencing, Pradhan said Odisha can take maximum advantage of the opportunities available under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“The financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi provides a much-needed boost to propel the industrial growth of the State,” he said.

He said Odisha is uniquely placed with its rich natural resources, vast coastline and skilled manpower. Improved infrastructure and communication are key to rapid industrialization.

The State Government should focus on how to address these inadequacies, he added. Pradhan thanked the State Government for pioneering reforms in the agricultural sector particularly in matters of contract farming and marketing of agricultural products.

He appreciated the expeditious steps taken by the State in building up the industrial estates, laying of gas pipelines and construction of National Highways.

Minister of State for Industry, MSME and Energy Dibya Shankar Mishra Mishra along with Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy sought the cooperation of the Centre for timely completion of infrastructure projects under execution.

In the first interactive meeting held on May 23, the State Government had briefed the policy frameworks for the promotion of industries in different sectors like mining and metals, petrochemicals, chemicals and plastics, textiles and apparel, IT, IT-enabled Services (ITeS), electronics manufacturing, food processing and tourism. Principal Secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma sought the assistance of the Centre for the development of industrial areas under the cluster development scheme.

‘Promote State products in global markets’

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged Odia diaspora residing in European Countries and Russia to promote the agricultural produce of the State and integrate the farmers into the global supply chain.

Interacting with Odia expatriates living in United Kingdom, France, German, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Netherland and Sweden through video conferencing, he apprised the new initiatives taken by the Union and State governments in liberalizing the farm sector to make it more competitive and sustainable.

The need of the hour is more and more investment in the agriculture and allied sectors with the introduction of new technology to make it vibrant and growth-oriented.

The objective is to give maximum benefits to farmers and a large number of people dependent on this sector, he said.

“While most of us are still grappling with the coronavirus-induced challenges, we exchanged perspectives on getting life back to normal and adapting to new normals for more resilient societies, businesses and economies,” he said.

