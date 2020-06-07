Jagatsinghpur leads in green gram procurement amid lockdown

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Despite the lockdown, a record 315.689 tonne of green gram has been procured from farmers across the district. Absence of distress sale and rise in minimum support price (MSP) are the primary factors responsible for a surge in green gram procurement in the district.

Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra said the district is leading in terms of green gram procurement and this has been possible due to the support extended by NAFED and Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (MARKFED).

Green gram is cultivated in 17 districts of the State. Around 16,318 farmers had registered to sell their produce through 171 Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in these districts.

As per MARKFED records, 19 procurement centres have been opened across Jagatsinghpur and 315.689-tonne green gram procured from 607 of 2,198 registered farmers for `2.22 crore.

Siba Charan Nayak, a farmer of Alasudha village said owing to rise in MSP, farmers in the district did not sell their produce to local businessmen. In 2018, the MSP of green gram was Rs 5,375 per quintal. It went up to Rs 6,975 in 2019 and Rs 7,050 per quintal this year.

Jajpur comes second in terms of procurement and has bought 210.400-tonne green gram from 169 farmers. In Puri, as on date, 200-tonne green gram has been procured from 332 farmers. A few districts are yet to start the procurement process.

MOONG PRODUCTION