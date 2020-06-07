Man in Odisha spends two days in jungle after refused entry to village

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: A labourer, who returned from Chennai, spent two days in jungle after allegedly being denied admission to the quarantine centre, and entry to his village, in Odisha's Ganjam district.

After reaching Balasore by train, Barik Nayak was brought to Bhanjanagar by bus, sources said.

However, when he reached his village, the local residents did not allow him to enter the village.

According to Nayak, he spent two days in the jungle near his village after the Sarpanch and local administration did not help him to get admitted to any quarantine centre.

Later, the police took him to a quarantine centre at Sanakodanda, said sources.