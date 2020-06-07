STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Naba Kishore Das defends Odisha government stand, says GoI fixed price ceiling

The Minister said in all purchases made during the current pandemic, prices were determined by following a transparent policy and prudential norms equally applicable to all suppliers.

Published: 07th June 2020 12:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Even as the Opposition on Saturday demanded a high-level impartial probe into the procurement scam in Covid-19 management in Odisha, the State Government dismissed the allegations as baseless rumours and claimed that no item was purchased beyond the ceiling rate fixed by the Centre. Defending the State Government a day after removal of Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma from the purchase committee, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das asserted that rates of different items were changed only when revised by the Centre. The Minister said the Centre had fixed the rate of triple layer masks at Rs 10 per piece on March 21 and increased it to Rs 16 due to acute shortage on May 24.

The Minister said in all purchases made during the current pandemic, prices were determined by following a transparent policy and prudential norms equally applicable to all suppliers. Das said rates of medical equipment are based on several factors such as prices administered and fixed by the Centre, prices given by CPSUs such as HLL and prices offered by reputed manufacturers to other Central Government agencies such as ICMR.

Stating that there was a huge shortage in the market after all the manufacturing countries started heavy procurement of masks, PPEs and ventilators, the Minister said in this war like situation, speed of delivery was very critical. Therefore, a policy decision was taken to offer incentive for speedy delivery which was applicable to all suppliers, he said and added that subsequently, incentive was first reduced and withdrawn. 

The Minister asked the opposition political parties to share with the Government if they have any evidence or else approach any authority like the High Court. “Emergency situations require emergency response and special procedures need to be adopted with due regard to transparency. Covid pandemic is one such situation,” he said.

State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan demanded an impartial probe alleging that several bigwigs in the Government were involved in the scam. “People have a right to know the reason behind Sharma’s removal from Covid-19 purchase committee,” he said.Suresh Routray of Congress also demanded a high-level probe into the alleged scam.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naba Kishore Das COVID scam odisha Odisha
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp