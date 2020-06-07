Naba Kishore Das defends Odisha government stand, says GoI fixed price ceiling

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Opposition on Saturday demanded a high-level impartial probe into the procurement scam in Covid-19 management in Odisha, the State Government dismissed the allegations as baseless rumours and claimed that no item was purchased beyond the ceiling rate fixed by the Centre. Defending the State Government a day after removal of Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma from the purchase committee, Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das asserted that rates of different items were changed only when revised by the Centre. The Minister said the Centre had fixed the rate of triple layer masks at Rs 10 per piece on March 21 and increased it to Rs 16 due to acute shortage on May 24.

The Minister said in all purchases made during the current pandemic, prices were determined by following a transparent policy and prudential norms equally applicable to all suppliers. Das said rates of medical equipment are based on several factors such as prices administered and fixed by the Centre, prices given by CPSUs such as HLL and prices offered by reputed manufacturers to other Central Government agencies such as ICMR.

Stating that there was a huge shortage in the market after all the manufacturing countries started heavy procurement of masks, PPEs and ventilators, the Minister said in this war like situation, speed of delivery was very critical. Therefore, a policy decision was taken to offer incentive for speedy delivery which was applicable to all suppliers, he said and added that subsequently, incentive was first reduced and withdrawn.

The Minister asked the opposition political parties to share with the Government if they have any evidence or else approach any authority like the High Court. “Emergency situations require emergency response and special procedures need to be adopted with due regard to transparency. Covid pandemic is one such situation,” he said.

State BJP general secretary Prithviraj Harichandan demanded an impartial probe alleging that several bigwigs in the Government were involved in the scam. “People have a right to know the reason behind Sharma’s removal from Covid-19 purchase committee,” he said.Suresh Routray of Congress also demanded a high-level probe into the alleged scam.

