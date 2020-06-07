STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha cop from Kalahandi district lands in Vigilance net over Rs 50,000 bribe demand

The errant officer Sumeswar Bag posted at Thuamul Rampur police station in Kalahandi had demanded the money from one Pabitra Nayak of Rayagada district to settle a family dispute.

Published: 07th June 2020 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Vigilance sleuths arrested an assistant sub-inspector from Kalahandi district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 to settle a family dispute.

The errant officer Sumeswar Bag posted at Thuamul Rampur police station in Kalahandi had demanded the money from one Pabitra Nayak of Rayagada district to settle a family dispute over compensation money received from the Government following his father’s death due to lightning.

This apart, the ASI had assured to release Nayak’s motorcycle detained at the police station. Harassed, Nayak informed the Vigilance sleuths of Koraput who laid a trap and caught the accused.

Nayak met Bag along with the bribe money at the police station and the latter asked him to handover the money to a home guard present there.

On Bag’s direction, the home guard received the amount and went to a nearby bank to verify the genuineness of the currency notes.

When the home guard was returning from the bank, he reportedly saw the Vigilance team and handed over the bribe money to an OAPF constable before fleeing the spot.

A case has been registered and Bag has been arrested. Searches are being conducted at his house at Naktiguda in Bhawanipatna and further probe is on.

Comments

