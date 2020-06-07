STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha couple cries foul over daughter’s death at temporary medical centre

The deceased Barsa Khalse had returned with her parents Daktar Khalse and Jyotsna of Jholpathar village in Khariar block from Telangana on Friday.

Published: 07th June 2020 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel deployed during shutdown near Fire Station square in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: A six-year-old girl died at a temporary medical centre (TMC) in Nuapada on Saturday, allegedly due to negligence of the staff in ensuring timely health care for her.

The deceased Barsa Khalse had returned with her parents Daktar Khalse and Jyotsna of Jholpathar village in Khariar block from Telangana on Friday. They were first taken to a distribution centre at Raja AT High School in Khariar and later shifted to a TMC in Chalanpada. 

During the medical screening, they informed the TMC health staff that the child was suffering from diarrhoea and mild fever ever since they started their journey from Telangana on June 3.

Although they asked the staff to shift their daughter to hospital, the health team assured them that she was not very serious and gave her a paracetamol tablet.

In the evening, Barsa’s condition worsened further and she suffered from high fever following which, the health team and nodal officer of the gram panchayat visited the TMC.

The child was again given medicines and the team members told Daktar that Barsa would be shifted to the hospital if her condition does not improve by morning.

However, the child died at 4.30 am.

The couple accused the TMC health staff of negligence and said had Barsa been shifted to hospital on time, she could have survived. After the postmortem and last rites of the girl, the couple was shifted to a primary school at Jholapathar village.

Khariar BDO Uttam Singh refuted the allegations of negligence and said there was no leniency on part of the health team.

“The child was monitored and given medications but it is unfortunate that she died”, he said, adding that her swab sample has been sent for test.

Bihar man dies at isolation ward

Sambalpur: A 31-year-old man, who was lodged at a government quarantine facility in Thelkuli area in the district, died at the isolation ward of VIMSAR on Friday night.

He has been identified as Ashok Singh of Bihar. Singh was first sent to a quarantine center at Thelkuli on Thursday with no symptoms.

However, he complained of nausea on Friday evening and his condition deteriorated further after which, he was taken to the Rengali CHC.

He was referred to VIMSAR isolation ward where he succumbed. Singh’s body was cremated at Sambalpur after getting the consent of his family. However, his swab samples were not collected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp