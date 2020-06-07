STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha COVID-19 crisis: Section 144 at Alarnath temple to prevent congregation of devotees

When the Trinity enter the Anasar Ghara (sick room) of Puri temple, devotees visit Alarnath temple to have ‘darshan’ of the presiding deity.

Published: 07th June 2020 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Frame of the shed at construction yard on the Grand Road in Puri. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  After Srimandir, prohibitory orders were clamped around the Alarnath temple at Brahmagiri on Saturday to prevent the congregation of devotees in wake of the COVID-19 health pandemic.

The ban orders would remain in place for a fortnight.

When the Trinity enter the Anasar Ghara (sick room) of Puri temple, devotees visit Alarnath temple to have ‘darshan’ of the presiding deity as it is believed that during the Anasar period of 15 days, Lord Jagannath manifests himself in Lord Alarnath.

Anticipating a huge gathering, Section 144 of IPC was clamped and police personnel deployed at the temple. Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu said all the nitis of Lord Alarnath would be performed by only 11 servitors in the absence of devotees.

Meanwhile, the weekly shutdown in Puri will be observed only on Sunday, as per a notification of SRC.

As the city remained under Section 144 from Thursday night to Saturday morning for Snana Purnima, the SRC directed the district administration to implement the shutdown only on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Alarnath temple
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Lockdown woes: IT, BPO sectors see bloodbath with pay cuts, job losses
Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai Saturday June 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 82000-mark, set to overtake China
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Kohli to Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Here is your 360-degree guide to stay engaged online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp