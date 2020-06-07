Odisha COVID-19 crisis: Section 144 at Alarnath temple to prevent congregation of devotees

By Express News Service

PURI: After Srimandir, prohibitory orders were clamped around the Alarnath temple at Brahmagiri on Saturday to prevent the congregation of devotees in wake of the COVID-19 health pandemic.

The ban orders would remain in place for a fortnight.

When the Trinity enter the Anasar Ghara (sick room) of Puri temple, devotees visit Alarnath temple to have ‘darshan’ of the presiding deity as it is believed that during the Anasar period of 15 days, Lord Jagannath manifests himself in Lord Alarnath.

Anticipating a huge gathering, Section 144 of IPC was clamped and police personnel deployed at the temple. Sub-Collector Bhabataran Sahu said all the nitis of Lord Alarnath would be performed by only 11 servitors in the absence of devotees.

Meanwhile, the weekly shutdown in Puri will be observed only on Sunday, as per a notification of SRC.

As the city remained under Section 144 from Thursday night to Saturday morning for Snana Purnima, the SRC directed the district administration to implement the shutdown only on Sunday.