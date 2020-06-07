STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tackling COVID-19: Foreign returnees in Odisha warned of action for ignoring health calls

An official said keeping phones in switched off mode or non acknowledgment of calls will be viewed as jumping of home quarantine and liable to be prosecuted as per penal provisions.

A quarantine centre in Ranchi

Image of a quarantine centre being disinfected. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Foreign returnees beware! Ignoring calls from the State health control room may land you in trouble. The State Government has warned action against the foreign returnees those who are in home quarantine and not picking up phone calls from the health control room.  With a note of caution, the Health and Family Welfare department said all the foreign returnees should cooperate and take calls on their registered numbers from 104 and State Call Centre.

An official said keeping phones in switched off mode or non acknowledgment of calls will be viewed as jumping of home quarantine and liable to be prosecuted as per penal provisions. As per the protocol, the returnees in home quarantine will be under active surveillance of the health administration and dedicated staff deployed at the control room will call them to know their health condition at least twice a day during the quarantine period. “But surprisingly calls to many foreign returnees remained unanswered most of the times defeating the very purpose of the surveillance. We have cautioned them to be responsible and respond to the calls from the control room,” the official added.

Comments

