Youth kills uncle, aunt over land dispute in Odisha

A youth killed his uncle and aunt over a long-standing dispute and dumped their bodies in a well in Kutrapada village within Bangomunda police limits on Friday night.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR:  A youth killed his uncle and aunt over a long-standing dispute and dumped their bodies in a well in Kutrapada village within Bangomunda police limits on Friday night.

The accused, 27-year-old Kusha Nag, had earlier been arrested for assaulting his uncle 54-year-old Trilachan Nag over a land dispute and was released on bail recently.

Out of prison, he attacked Trilachan again with a sharp weapon on Friday night.

When Trilachan’s wife 45-year-old Seema came to his rescue, Kusha also attacked her. After the couple were killed in the assault, Kusha dragged their bodies and dumped them in a well.

On being informed of the matter, Bangomunda police personnel rushed to the village and arrested the accused.

The bodies were recovered from the well and sent to the hospital for post-mortem. ens

