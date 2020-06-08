STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh scores as Odisha misses to address dispute in Kotia gram panchayat

Recently, Salur MLA Rajanna Dora visited Tadiwalsa village along with his team and distributed essential commodities among its residents.

Published: 08th June 2020 09:31 AM

Salur MLA Rajan Dora addressing residents of Tadiwasla village. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Amid the battle against COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh has been reaching out to the people in the disputed Kotia gram panchayat while Odisha Government has been missing from the scene.

Recently, Salur MLA Rajanna Dora visited Tadiwalsa village along with his team and distributed essential commodities among its residents. The visit was primarily meant to facilitate pastors, who have been leading a tough life owing to absence of basic amenities due to the lockdown. The AP Government had distributed 90 kg rice each among the villagers thrice in the past.

The Odisha Government has been lagging in terms of providing relief to residents of the disputed villages. It has been giving only 5 kg rice to the villagers every month. Social activist Ranjit Pangi said neither political representatives nor district administration officials have visited the gram panchayat in the last three months.

Even as the Odisha Government has been giving monthly pension of Rs 500 to the villagers for the last three months, its Andhra Pradesh Government has disbursed Rs 2,250 per month among the residents.

Alleging Odisha’s apathy towards the villages, Pangi said the district administration has not been monitoring development projects in the border areas. The Odisha Government had sanctioned Rs 150 crore in 2018 for construction of roads, hospital, police station and school buildings at the Kotia gram panchayat.

However, none of these projects have yet been completed owing to negligence of Rural Works department, he said.

