Coronavirus lockdown: Over five lakh migrants return to Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the number of migrant returnees to Odisha has crossed five lakh, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on Sunday said with coordinated effort and planning, they were screened for symptoms, provided food and sent to their home districts to undergo quarantine.

The CMO’s response came after Opposition criticised the state government’s policy vis-a-vis the migrant workers.



Opposition BJP and Congress had demanded that all returnees should be tested as many of them are showing COVID-19 symptoms after returning to their home from quarantine centres.

Official sources said so far, 5,07,093 migrants have returned to the state by trains, buses and other vehicles since May 3.



However, with economic activities starting in other states, the number of migrants returning to Odisha has gradually decreased. Only 2,247 people returned to the state on Sunday.