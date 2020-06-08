Coronavirus: No religious places to open in Odisha till June 30

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As 820 places of worship and heritage sites will open to public from Monday following the guidelines issued by the Centre under unlock 1.0, Odisha Government on Sunday clarified that such places will remain closed in the state till June 30.

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said of these 820 places of worship recognised as heritage sites which will open to public, 46 are in Odisha which includes Jagannath Temple at Puri, Lingaraj, Mukteswar, Ananta Vasudev and other ancient Shaiva centres, 64 Yogini Pitha at Heerapur and Kapilash Pitha in Dhenkanal.

Patel said the guidelines issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on June 4 and other guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be strictly adhered to in this regard.

As all these places of worship are protected monuments, the Culture Ministry has requested the Archaeological Survey of India to send a list to district administrations so that they can take precautions to check transmission of COVID-19.

However, office of the Special Relief Commissioner has clarified that all religious places and places of worship will remain closed in Odisha till June 30. All shopping malls will also continue to remain closed, it said and added that restaurants and hotels will be permitted for home delivery/takeaways of food.