STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Coronavirus: No religious places to open in Odisha till June 30

All shopping malls will also continue to remain closed, it said and added that restaurants and hotels will be permitted for home delivery/takeaways of food.

Published: 08th June 2020 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown, shutdown, coronavirus

A vendor gurading his fruit carts near Rajmahal square during shutdown in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As 820 places of worship and heritage sites will open to public from Monday following the guidelines issued by the Centre under unlock 1.0, Odisha Government on Sunday clarified that such places will remain closed in the state till June 30.

Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel said of these 820 places of worship recognised as heritage sites which will open to public, 46 are in Odisha which includes Jagannath Temple at Puri, Lingaraj, Mukteswar, Ananta Vasudev and other ancient Shaiva centres, 64 Yogini Pitha at Heerapur and Kapilash Pitha in Dhenkanal.

Patel said the guidelines issued by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on June 4 and other guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs will be strictly adhered to in this regard.

As all these places of worship are protected monuments, the Culture Ministry has requested the Archaeological Survey of India to send a list to district administrations so that they can take precautions to check transmission of COVID-19.

However, office of the Special Relief Commissioner has clarified that all religious places and places of worship will remain closed in Odisha till June 30. All shopping malls will also continue to remain closed, it said and added that restaurants and hotels will be permitted for home delivery/takeaways of food.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Government
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp