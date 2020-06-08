COVID-19 cases drop in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State witnessed a drop of over 56 per cent Covid-19 positive cases on the day it enforced shutdown in 11 migration-prone districts. Of which, 10 districts have recorded more than 100 positive cases.The number of cases has come down from 173 on Friday to 75 in the last 24 hours. The weekend shutdown for two days has been imposed on Ganjam, Puri, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Balangir districts in a bid to break the chain of infection.

With this, the total number of infected persons swelled to 2,856, one more patient in the State succumbed to the disease taking the death toll to nine. The 55-year-old man from Ganjam district, who had tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed while undergoing treatment at a Covid Hospital. He was suffering from tuberculosis and other comorbidities.

Of the 75 new positive cases, 72 are from quarantine centres and three are local contacts. The fresh cases are spread across 16 districts.Highest 18 cases each have been detected in Khurda and Sundargarh followed by seven in Jajpur, five each in Cuttack and Balangir.

Migration-hit Ganjam topped the list of worst affected districts with 598 cases while the number of cases crossed 300 in Jajpur and 200 in Khurda. The number of cases was down from 64 a day ago to only one in Ganjam.

The State on Sunday reported 178 recoveries, the biggest single-day recovery so far. While the rate of recovery rose to 66 pc, there is now no active case in Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts.

Altogether 39 patients recovered in Khurda followed by 23 in Gajapati, 22 in Nuapada, 17 in Bhadrak, 15 in Nayagarh, 14 in Ganjam and 10 in Kendrapara. The number of active cases now stands at 951 after a total 1,893 persons recovered.