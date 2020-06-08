Despite advisory, use of Hydroxychloroquine as preventive under cloud

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There is a gradual rise in number of frontline healthcare professionals and service providers engaged in COVID-19 management catching the infection but advisory of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on use of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as a preventive seems to have been glossed over.

Of the five doctors detected with the virus infection so far, two were taking the HCQ dose, while three others did not. Reports from different districts, including Khurda, shows that neither doctors in non-COVID hospitals nor paramedical staff have been provided HCQ. There is no clarity on if other set of healthcare workers as well as service providers at quarantine centres are receiving HCQ.

Since people engaged in containment of COVID-19 are at an elevated risk of contracting the infection, the ICMR had advised HCQ be administered to all healthcare workers in containment zones, healthcare professionals in non-COVID hospitals and other frontline workers deployed in containment areas besides the household contacts of confirmed cases.

So far, a paediatrician of City Hospital at Cuttack, a junior resident doctor of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, two doctors from Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and one from Talcher COVID Hospital have tested positive.

While one RGH doctor was on HCQ for last couple of days, the hospital authorities have no clue how both got infected. Though RGH is a non-COVID hospital, it is located adjacent to Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital which has been converted into a 200-bed COVID hospital.

“There is possibility they might have come in contact with patients from the containment areas who were under treatment recently. As per ICMR guideline, we advised doctors and other health staff to administer HCQ after medical check-up. But one among them was not and the other’s dose was incomplete,” said RGH director Dr Sasanka Kabi Satpathy.

AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Sachidananda Mohanty claimed that the staff have been advised to have HCQ after proper health check up but he has no idea whether the junior doctor, who tested positive, was taking it.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department PK Mohapatra said all hospitals have been directed to follow the advisory of the Ministry on the use of HCQ. “I will look into the matter,” he assured.

A new study ICMR which examined the prophylactic role of HCQ to prevent SARS-nCOV2 found that risk of healthcare workers contracting the infection was much lower if a sustained dose was taken along with use of personal protective equipment.