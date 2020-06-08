Elephant tramples 60-year-old man to death in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 60-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kukudajodui village under Rasgovindpur range early on Sunday morning.

The deceased Chatrubhuj Naik was going to relieve himself in the wee hours when a herd of five closed in on him. He was trampled by one elephant.

As the herd continued to be in the vicinity, locals did not dare to go near and waited for an hour for the herd to disperse. Forest officials and police rushed to the spot after being informed and seized the body for autopsy.

“The herd was few metres away from the deceased’s house. When Chatrubhuj stepped out and ran into one of the elephants, the latter flung him with its trunk and then crushed him to death,” said Baripada DFO Swayam Mallick, adding that the family has been given part compensation of `40,000 out of `4 lakh.

The DFO said that the herd had sneaked into Rasgovindpur forest range from Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary in Balasore. The department is monitoring the herd’s movement and locals have been warned not to stock up mahua liquor or handia, he said.