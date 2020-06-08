STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

One more death in Odisha's Ganjam, cases climb to 598

Meanwhile, the administration declared 21 villages of two panchayats under Khalikote block as containment and buffer zone.

Published: 08th June 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

barricades, lockdown

Barricades put up at Badapalli panchayat after it was declared a containment zone.

By Express News Service

Fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from various districts of the State on Sunday.While Ganjam reported a new positive case on the day, a coronavirus patient died in the district, taking the death toll to four. So far, Ganjam has reported 598 positive cases of which 403 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the administration declared 21 villages of two panchayats under Khalikote block as containment and buffer zone. The move came after 15 positive cases were reported from the area.

Husband of a sarpanch, seven teachers, two anganwadi worker and an ASHA worker were among the 15 positive cases who moved around in these 21 villages.

Sources said the second phase of mega health screening in the district will start from Monday. Around 3.5 lakh families will be screened in this phase.Jajpur reported seven fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 319 in the district. Of the new cases, three are returnees from New Delhi and two each from West Bengal and Gujarat. All the seven patients were lodged in different quarantine centres of Dasarathapur block.

The district administration declared two villages under Barachana and Balipadia panchayats as containment zone after two persons, one from Sasan Purusottampur and the other from Dekudi villages, tested positive on Saturday.

Of the 319 positive cases, only 66 are active in Jajpur. The rest have recovered.With two fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus patients rose to 34 in Angul district. The new cases were reported from quarantine centres. Both the patients are Mumbai returnees. Of total 34 cases, 25 have recovered so far.

Similarly, Kalahandi reported two new cases COVID positive cases. The new patients were lodged in Biswanathpur quarantine centre in Junagarh block and have travel history to Tamil Nadu.

In Koraput, two more cases were reported on the day. The patients, a couple of Nehru Nagar, has travel history to Mumbai. The couple were first lodged in Sunabeda temporary medical centre (TMC) and later sent to home quarantine after the woman was found to be pregnant.  

Health personnel have traced 28 persons who came in contact with the couple. The contacts include the local anganwadi and Asha worker and health staff of Sunabeda TMC. Swab samples have been collected from all the contacts.

The administration has declared Nehru Nagar, located along the border of Sunabeda and Semiliguda, as containment zone.

Jagatsinghpur too reported two more positive cases. The new patients, one from Erasama and other from Kujang block, were asymptomatic and lodged in a quarantine centre. While one has a travel history to Gujarat, the other is a West Bengal returnee. Both of them have been admitted to KIMS COVID hospital, Bhubaneswar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Beware! For scammers, pandemic is just another opportunity 
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Drop university tag, UGC tells 14 Karnataka educational institutions
Image used for representational purpose for divorce
Divorce, child custody cases spike across country, Mumbai tops chart
For representational purpose. (Photo|Parveen Negi)
Petrol, diesel price hiked by 60 paisa per litre for second straight day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 4,00,000
The moon is seen in the sky over the Golden Gate Bridge during an eclipse in San Francisco, USA. AP
George Floyd: San Francisco protesters march across Golden Gate Bridge
Gallery
From the Bundesliga venues of Deutschland to the churches of Britain, from police officers to local teenagers... here are a few images of support and solidarity as the people of USA wages on the war against racism, police brutality and white supremacy. (Photos | AP)
We kneel: Footballers to COVID warriors, 10 iconic photos of people kneeling in solidarity to George Floyd protests
As Bollywood star Dimple Kapadia turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the 'Bobby' actress. (Photo | Twitter)
Happy birthday Dimple Kapadia: Check out some rare photos of 'Bobby' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp