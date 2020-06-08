One more death in Odisha's Ganjam, cases climb to 598

By Express News Service

Fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from various districts of the State on Sunday.While Ganjam reported a new positive case on the day, a coronavirus patient died in the district, taking the death toll to four. So far, Ganjam has reported 598 positive cases of which 403 have recovered.

Meanwhile, the administration declared 21 villages of two panchayats under Khalikote block as containment and buffer zone. The move came after 15 positive cases were reported from the area.



Husband of a sarpanch, seven teachers, two anganwadi worker and an ASHA worker were among the 15 positive cases who moved around in these 21 villages.

Sources said the second phase of mega health screening in the district will start from Monday. Around 3.5 lakh families will be screened in this phase.Jajpur reported seven fresh positive cases, taking the tally to 319 in the district. Of the new cases, three are returnees from New Delhi and two each from West Bengal and Gujarat. All the seven patients were lodged in different quarantine centres of Dasarathapur block.



The district administration declared two villages under Barachana and Balipadia panchayats as containment zone after two persons, one from Sasan Purusottampur and the other from Dekudi villages, tested positive on Saturday.

Of the 319 positive cases, only 66 are active in Jajpur. The rest have recovered.With two fresh COVID-19 cases, the total number of coronavirus patients rose to 34 in Angul district. The new cases were reported from quarantine centres. Both the patients are Mumbai returnees. Of total 34 cases, 25 have recovered so far.

Similarly, Kalahandi reported two new cases COVID positive cases. The new patients were lodged in Biswanathpur quarantine centre in Junagarh block and have travel history to Tamil Nadu.



In Koraput, two more cases were reported on the day. The patients, a couple of Nehru Nagar, has travel history to Mumbai. The couple were first lodged in Sunabeda temporary medical centre (TMC) and later sent to home quarantine after the woman was found to be pregnant.

Health personnel have traced 28 persons who came in contact with the couple. The contacts include the local anganwadi and Asha worker and health staff of Sunabeda TMC. Swab samples have been collected from all the contacts.

The administration has declared Nehru Nagar, located along the border of Sunabeda and Semiliguda, as containment zone.

Jagatsinghpur too reported two more positive cases. The new patients, one from Erasama and other from Kujang block, were asymptomatic and lodged in a quarantine centre. While one has a travel history to Gujarat, the other is a West Bengal returnee. Both of them have been admitted to KIMS COVID hospital, Bhubaneswar.