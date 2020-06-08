STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari hospitalised in Odisha

The tribal icon has been suffering from hypertension for quite some time and was under medication.

Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Padma Shri awardee Kamala Pujari was admitted to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here after developing respiratory problems on Saturday.

The tribal icon has been suffering from hypertension for quite some time and was under medication. She complained of breathlessness was admitted to the hospital.

Head of the DHH Ramchandra Mohanty informed Kamala is stable now and a medical team is keeping a close watch on her health condition. He said Kamala developed the complication as she was not taking her blood pressure medicine on time.

Born in a poor family, Kamala started preserving traditional paddy seeds from a very young age. She also launched an  awareness campaign among local tribals to preserve and cultivate traditional seeds with use of organic method.

Along with local women, she formed a seed bank in Patraput with help of Swaminathan Foundation. In the process, she was able to preserve over 100 varieties of traditional paddy seeds through use of bio fertilizers.

She was awarded Padma Shri in 2019.

